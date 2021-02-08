Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 11.9%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 2,060,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 989,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

