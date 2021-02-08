Arcblock Achieves Market Cap of $13.68 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01050091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.22 or 0.05406403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

