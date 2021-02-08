ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

