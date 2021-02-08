Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.21. Approximately 428,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 401,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

