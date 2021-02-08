Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 303,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 322,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

