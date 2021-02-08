Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $101.19 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00384835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $760.26 or 0.01638081 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.