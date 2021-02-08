Arionum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $73,276.15 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,952.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.44 or 0.03754788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00360833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.11 or 0.01046965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00425015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00354260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00214300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00019208 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

