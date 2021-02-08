Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $527,355.45 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average of $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $324.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
