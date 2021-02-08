Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $527,355.45 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average of $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $324.67.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.