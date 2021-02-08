Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $324.24

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $324.24 and last traded at $323.98, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.43.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,451,993 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

