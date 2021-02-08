Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Up 3.9%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61). Approximately 603,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 219,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.78. The stock has a market cap of £271.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 26.83 and a current ratio of 27.11.

In other Arix Bioscience news, insider Naseem Amin acquired 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

