Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after buying an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after buying an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

PNW stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

