Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.98 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

