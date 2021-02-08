Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,553,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $6,133,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

