Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $19,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.