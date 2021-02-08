Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $231.00 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

