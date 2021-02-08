Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE WRB opened at $65.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

