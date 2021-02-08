Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.38 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Mosaic by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,504,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 170,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

