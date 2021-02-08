Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.30. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

