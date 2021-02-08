Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $81,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $166.83 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

