Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $151.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $151.69.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

