Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock worth $12,876,551. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

