Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,486,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,430,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG opened at $185.54 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

