Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of LPLA opened at $125.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.