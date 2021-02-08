Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 552,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

