Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

