Arizona State Retirement System Sells 251 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:Y opened at $601.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.34.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

