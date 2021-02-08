Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,196 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,919,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $37.55 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

