Arizona State Retirement System Sells 355 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Amedisys by 61.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Amedisys by 94.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $298.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average is $255.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

