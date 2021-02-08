Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,725 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CF Industries by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

