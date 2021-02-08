Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,892 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

