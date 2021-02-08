Arizona State Retirement System Sells 626 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 443.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB opened at $161.91 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

