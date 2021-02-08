Arizona State Retirement System Sells 705 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE:RE opened at $219.40 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.