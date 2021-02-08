Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,657 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

