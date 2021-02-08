Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

