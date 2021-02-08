Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $36.42 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

