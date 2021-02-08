Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

