Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.03. 109,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 53,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Ark Restaurants makes up approximately 2.1% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Ark Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.