Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) Shares Gap Down to $0.67

Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.62. Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 678 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$44.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.33. The company has a current ratio of 135.37, a quick ratio of 135.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

About Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

