Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $53,160.03 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $53,160.03 and approximately $51,434.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.95 or 0.03938629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00375072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01091822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00437292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00362845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00221508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,224,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,239 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

