Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

ARW stock opened at $100.41 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

