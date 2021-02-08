Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,805,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,664,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

