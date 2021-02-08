Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.16

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 37305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Asana alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Asana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.