Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.22

Shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 33781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.10% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

