Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 1.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

