Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.04. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

