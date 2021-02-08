Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 125,292 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 125,292 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Intel by 5.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 316,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

