Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.14

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

