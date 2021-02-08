ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 5.3%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 784,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 593,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

