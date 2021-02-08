ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Trading Up 5.3%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 784,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 593,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.