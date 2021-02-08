ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 75610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

