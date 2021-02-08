ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

